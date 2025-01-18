Closure of crown green bowl greens in Leeds would have 'massive impact' on the sport

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sweeping cuts which could hit dozens of bowling greens across Leeds would be devastating not just for the city but for the sport as a whole, its governing body has warned.

Leeds City Council, to balance its books with a budget gap of more than £100m next financial year, is looking at £140,000 in savings across its sites for crown green bowls.

Some 30 greens in the city are threatened with closure, across 24 sites from Harehills to Harewood, to be merged into hubs or else see members face a “significant” hike in fees.

Gildersome Crown Green Bowling Club, located at the library building, Gildersome, Morley, Leeds, is of one a number of clubs who have been told by Leeds City Council it's planning on axing dozens of clubs across the city to save cash.Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

There have been concessions this week - the authority agreeing to pause any changes until the end of the summer season - as concerns were sparked for the wider league.

But now, as new industry figures outline a surge in interest in the sport, contradicting council claims, there are offers of help to capitalise on momentum.

Steve Clamp is a board member of the British Crown Green Bowling Association (BCGBA). The body is keen to work with Leeds Council (LCC), he said, to find a solution.

“Yorkshire is the biggest county for crown green bowls - if we had to close 30 clubs it would be 10 per cent of all of Yorkshire’s bowling greens,” said Mr Clamp.

Pictured (right) Ali Lockwood, Secretary of the club with members who are concerned about their club. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

“That is a huge number. It would have a massive impact on the sport as a whole.”

LCC has said demand for the sport has declined 39 per cent in the past decade, with its 61 maintained sites costing over £350,000 a year. Three in four have fewer than 30 members.

Even if it were to close half, the authority outlined, Leeds would still have more council-run greens than large cities such as Manchester or Birmingham.

A petition against the move has been signed by 5,500 people. To Gildersome Bowling Club, this is a fight for survival.

What’s at stake here, said secretary Ali Lockwood, goes beyond spreadsheet figures. It’s a community; a family, fresh air, green space.

“It’s just devastating,” she added. “We are grateful for the stay of execution. It gives us time to consider what we’re up against. But it doesn’t stop.

“We will have to find a way to make sure we are here for the future.”

She spoke of the club’s members. Frank, who can be found on the green sharing his bowling tips with newcomers almost every afternoon. The 84-year-old has been a part of the club since it opened in 1989.

His hands may shake a bit now, but his aim is still deadly accurate, said Ms Lockwood. Then Diane, 73, sharing stories about the club’s early days.

Trevor is a newer member, who recently moved into sheltered housing nearby. He’s found a second family here, she said. Kev helps tend the flowers.

Losing the club to a hub or an “astronomical” fee increase for pensioners on a fixed income would set them up for failure, she claims. At present levels, it is understood, fees would need to rise from £45 to around £118 to meet the £140,000 savings needed.

“I know the council faces tough financial decisions,” said Ms Lockwood. “Surely the value of a community hub that combats isolation, promotes physical activity, and provides purpose can’t be measured purely in pounds and pence.”

Consultations run until January 26. Mr Clamp, who is to meet with LCC in coming days, said this is one of the most inclusive sports there is, across any age and particularly the elderly.

The body is to launch its National Development Strategy at today’s AGM. Findings, from Statistica, suggest the sport is enjoying a surge in interest - with participation across England rising 11 per cent since 2016. Local clubs across Leeds are reporting similar, said Mr Clamp.

“Bowling greens are much more than sports pitches, they are community hubs,” he said. “There’s definitely work that can be done with Leeds Council as to how they can promote the sport more to local residents.

“We would like to work with LCC on ways they can maintain these facilities.”

A spokesperson for Leeds Council said it recognises this is an emotive issue, and that bowls can make a valuable contribution to a community’s health and wellbeing.

The council’s financial position, though, means it has to make difficult decisions. It now faces staffing cuts, building closures, and with asset sales being explored across all areas.

Crown green bowling is not an “outlier”, they added, with budget proposals looking at service delivery across demographics and communities - from adult social care to children’s centres, passenger transport support and city centre museums.

“We would also stress that the possible closure of some of our municipal greens is only one option under consideration and no decision has been taken on how to proceed,” they said.

“We hope that the revised arrangements will help us work together with local bowls clubs to find the best way forward in the longer term.