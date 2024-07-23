Council rejects plan for four new houses outside Whitby over “unacceptable” design and impact

By Anttoni James Numminen
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 15:31 BST
Plans to build four houses outside Whitby have been refused over an “unacceptable” design and impact on visual amenity.

North Yorkshire Council has rejected BHD Design Ltd’s plan to build four two-storey dwellings off Stainscare Lane around 1.5km from Whitby.

The detached dwellings would have been erected at Homestead, Stainsacre Lane, on a rectangular piece of land.

The site previously had a detached residential bungalow which had been demolished before the application was submitted.

Proposed Elevations Homestead Stainsacre Lane Whitby. Bhd DesignProposed Elevations Homestead Stainsacre Lane Whitby. Bhd Design
Planning officers said their main concern was that the properties to the East would be located, at their closest point, only 5m away from the proposed development.

Whitby Town Council supported the plan and it received a mixed response from local residents with one objection and one ‘neutral’ comment.

The residents raised concerns about the scheme’s impact on the amenity of neighbouring residential properties because of concerns about overlooking.

The proposed plans had been amended to rectify “several design concerns which were present in the original plans,” according to a council report.

However, it added: “Despite this, the Local Planning Authority considers that numerous significant design issues persist.”

Officers highlighted the “detrimental impact” of the properties being so close together and said it would have led to an “overbearing impact, overlooking and loss of privacy – amongst other things”.

The council concluded that while new housing in the development limits was supported through local plan policies, there were “significant concerns” about the scheme’s impact on amenity for neighbouring residents.

North Yorkshire Council rejected the application on Wednesday, July 17.

