A former quarry and landfill site in Cudworth is set to be transformed into a major new housing estate after regional leaders backed more than £1.5 million in funding.

The Cudworth Parkway scheme, led by developer Fenwood, will deliver 144 new homes on the brownfield site, which covers around 13 acres and requires extensive remediation work before building can begin.

The plans include a mix of properties aimed at meeting local housing demand: eight two-bedroom bungalows, 44 two-bedroom houses, 67 three-bedroom houses, and 25 four-bedroom houses.

Of those homes, 42 are earmarked for land within the former quarry, which comes with added challenges linked to ground stability and servicing.

Funding was approved at yesterday’s meeting of the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) as part of its Brownfield Housing Fund pipeline.

In total, more than £1.5 million has been allocated to support the clean-up and preparation of the Cudworth site, ensuring it is safe and viable for development.

According to a report to the SYMCA, Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council has long identified the need to make better use of derelict and contaminated land to ease pressure on greenfield sites.

The Cudworth Parkway project is seen as a key part of this strategy, turning difficult land back into productive use while boosting the supply of new housing for local families.

Remediation will include addressing historic quarrying and landfill issues, stabilising the land, and ensuring new infrastructure is in place to support future residents.

Once complete, the scheme is expected to provide a significant increase in housing choice for the area, while also helping Barnsley Council meet its housing targets.

The project forms part of a wider package of South Yorkshire developments supported through the Brownfield Housing Fund, which aims to unlock sites that would otherwise remain stalled because of high clean-up costs.

In total, the pipeline endorsed today includes more than 1,100 homes across the region, with Cudworth Parkway among the largest single sites in Barnsley.