Developer plans to build a dozen affordable homes on site in Keighley
Yorkshire Property Ltd plans to build 12 homes on land off Hainworth Lane, and their planning application for the works says the development will be a collaboration with Manningham Housing Association.
Each house would have three bedrooms and an electric car charging point.
The application says: “The site is well-connected to the local transport network, providing easy access to nearby towns and cities. The surrounding area offers a mix of urban and natural landscapes, contributing to a balanced and appealing living environment.
“Over 50 per cent of the development area is dedicated to green spaces, including grass lawns and landscaped gardens. This not only provides a pleasant environment for residents but also supports local wildlife and helps maintain a cooler microclimate.
“The proposed development represents a comprehensive and thoughtful approach to providing much-needed affordable housing. The collaboration with Manningham Housing Association ensures that the housing will meet the needs of the local community.”
A decision on the application is expected in May.
