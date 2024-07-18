Rotherham Council’s planning board has approved plans for a new McDonald’s restaurant in Dinnington, going against officer recommendations.

McDonald’s has the go-ahead to build the new restaurant on land north of Campbell Way, close to the Outgang Lane/Common Road roundabout.

The fast food giant says the development will bring a vacant site into active use and create 100 jobs.

Planning officers recommended that councillors refused the scheme as it would reduce the potential for any future development of the land, with ‘no significant benefit’.

In the meeting of RMBC’s planning board, councillors voted to approve the scheme, saying they were satisfied with the proposal and supported job creation.

Councillor Stuart Knight said there is no such thing as a ‘bad job’, adding: “If we open up the gates to more retail outlets then that’s opening the gates to more jobs.

“Dinnington…is crying out for development, and is crying out for investment.”

Councillor Paul Thorp added: “If we don’t go ahead with this, where are these jobs going to be created?”.

Councillor Joanna Baker-Rogers added that she had received emails supporting the plans, and that the board should reflect the will of residents.

The idea was popular with locals, as 139 letters supporting the plans were submitted to RMBC, along with 11 objections.

Franchisee Franco Ventura told the meeting: “I’m a local person, I live in Ravenfiel, I was born in Rotherham.

“I had a great career in McDonald’s, I became part of the executive team…and became a francisee back in Rotherham in 2017.”