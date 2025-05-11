'Disastrous' plan for 62 homes in Yorkshire village to be discussed again

A previously rejected, “disastrous” planning application will be returning to Kirklees Council next week as officers recommend its approval.

The plans relate to land at Cliff Hill, Denby Dale and would see the construction of 62-homes on a plot of grassland on the northern edge of the village.

An application was turned down last summer after being opposed by all three ward councillors, one of whom branded it an “environmental disaster”.

The committee refused permission for several reasons, fearing it would result in an “unacceptable” level of vehicle movements and have “unacceptable” environmental impacts, along with concern over the site’s stability due to its coal mining past. However, the applicant argued that the reasons “cannot be justified”.

An artist's impression of Cliff Hill, Denby Dale. Credit: Urban Developments Ltd/BBA.

The latest application is essentially a resubmission of the one that came before with some additional details around site stability, construction management and biodiversity net gain.

The applicant has also appealed against the committee’s earlier refusal decision, with this not yet determined by the Planning Inspectorate.

Now, a “significantly higher” number of objections have been made to the council from the original 55, with a total of 158 representations made by members of the public.

One person said: “This is a wholly unnecessary planning application. Under the UK government policies, no mining for coal should take place.

“The application will cause dust, pollution and flooding. Denby Dale is already a very busy village as your own Highways traffic data will show and the flow of additional HGV traffic is very dangerous.”

Councillor Tim Bamford said: “…In view of the risks to public safety, potential environmental hazards, and the apparent deviation from previously agreed safe practices and planning policies, I respectfully urge the Planning Committee to reject this planning application in its entirety.

“This has come before committee twice and has been refused and is fundamentally the same application with the same issues. I trust the committee will give due consideration to the issues raised above and take necessary action in the best interests of Denby Dale and its residents.”

