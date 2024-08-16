Plans to build a wellbeing facility in a Doncaster village which received objections from neighbours have been refused.

Planning officers at Doncaster Council refused an application to erect a wellbeing facility in Cantley due to concerns over potential harm to the village.

The application outlined plans to demolish a bungalow on Cantley Lane to erect the building and an associated car park.

Operating on a membership basis, the site would have included features such as a swimming pool, hot and cold dip pools, a jet whirlpool, and sauna, steam and salt rooms.

Massage treatment rooms, a hairdressers, and an organic lounge bar would have also been included on-site.

A similar application by the developer was refused in June 2023 due to the scale of the proposed building causing loss of trees, and the design being out of character.

Cantley Lane is part of a conservation area, meaning that any new developments must match its character as a “residential suburb of early twentieth century origin.”

The new proposal marked a reduction in size, however officers maintained their concerns over the design.

Five neighbouring residents submitted objections to the plans during public consultation.

Their concerns included a potential loss of privacy, increased traffic, noise disruption and the design being out of character with the surroundings.

One resident wrote: “The thought of this wellness centre being erected two doors down makes me physically sick.”