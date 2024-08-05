Planning permission has been granted for a developer to turn an empty nursing home which featured in a Hollywood blockbuster into a hotel.

Documents lodged with Redcar and Cleveland Council envisage Mulroy’s Seaview Nursing Home being converted into a 27-bedroom hotel and spa. They state the property, in a terraced block on Newcomen Terrace, Redcar, is vacant, having closed last year. It is understood it was subsequently placed up for sale.

The nursing home played a role in the 2013 filming of Hollywood blockbuster Atonement, starring Keira Knightley and James McAvoy, which used Redcar beach for one of its scenes. The building’s facade was turned into a row of shops for the film’s Second World War setting in Northern France.

The plans include a single storey extension to the rear yard, providing an additional function area for guests, with new double glazed windows also being added to the building.

A design and access statement accompanying the planning application described how internal alterations were planned, along with various repairs. The statement said the aim was to create a four star hotel with a “classic feel”, in keeping with an external period design.

It said many nursing homes, in particular ones based in what were once large domestic properties, had struggled to stay compliant with changes in regulations, with the covid-19 pandemic another factor.

Meanwhile, there had been a resurgence of building conversions and refurbishments further down the Esplanade and the proposed hotel could complement local regeneration schemes.

The council’s development engineers in their assessment said the plans would not have a material impact on the local highway. A small number of parking bays would be provided, with a demarcation of private and public areas in the form of a ‘kerb line’ being required.

Mulroy’s Seaview Nursing Nursing Home had been subject to a previous Care Quality Commission (CQC) investigation after the death of one of its residents, which is understood is yet to conclude. The CQC most recently graded the establishment, which provided personal and nursing care for adults with mental health conditions, as requiring improvement and has been in the process of deregistering it.

An inspection report published in March last year by the care watchdog highlighted a number of criticisms, including fire safety not being appropriately managed, not enough staff on duty to ensure all management and administration tasks were completed and there being no robust system to safeguard residents from the risk of abuse or infection.

Despite this there was said to be a “positive culture” within the home with people generally happy with the care they received. Staff and management were said to work closely alongside other health and social care professionals to achieve good outcomes.

