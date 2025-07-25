Environmental fears as plans lodged for new quarry in Yorkshire

People are being urged to object to plans for a new quarry after environmental fears were raised.

More than two million tonnes of sand and gravel would be extracted over 14 years a site near Methley, south east of Leeds.

Quarrying firm Hargreaves has applied to Leeds City Council to go ahead with the project at Coney Moor, off Green Lane.

An action group opposing the scheme has already raised fears over land damage, flood risk, noise and possible traffic problems.

Labour councillors Mary Harland and James Lewis, Leeds City Council leader, said they would object to the scheme in their Kippax and Methley ward.

Coun Harland said: “I’d encourage everyone who is worried about the impact of a quarry in our area to object to this planning application.

“Councillor James Lewis and I will study the application and submit our own objection shortly.

“I’d also like to thank the volunteers at Methley and Mickletown Residents’ Association and Stop Methley Quarry for their efforts in helping people to submit their own.”

The council will consider planning permission after Hargreaves applied for the temporary use of 40 hectares of land at the site.

Hargreaves said it started a community consultation in 2022 on the scheme, which would see 150,000 tonnes of minerals extracted per year.

A “restoration and after-care” period would then see habitats created with the planting of trees and hedgerows.

Hargreaves said quarrying and haulage jobs would be created during the lifetime of the scheme.

Feedback from people living nearby was taken into account when drawing up the plans.