Ex town crier says changes to Yorkshire market would undermine 700 years of tradition

Knaresborough’s former town crier Roger Hewitt has issued an impassioned plea to councillors about the potential impact of controversial changes to the town’s weekly market.

Knaresborough Market is run by North Yorkshire Council and is held every Wednesday from 7.30am until 3pm.

It’s one of the oldest markets in the country and its long history dates back to 1310.

Perhaps nobody understands the value of the market better than Mr Hewitt, who retired as town crier in 2023 after eight years in the unpaid role.

The town crier attends each week to roar out his message at 11am and 1pm and Mr Hewitt told councillors that the market was a “shop window for destination Knaresborough”.

But changes could soon be afoot as North Yorkshire Council has proposed that some traders at both Knaresborough and Ripon markets would soon be forced to set up their own stalls each week.

At the moment, traders can pay a surcharge of £5.30 per stall on their pitch rentals, but the council said it runs them at a loss and is “unsustainable” for the arrangement to continue and is costing up to £30,000 a year.

The council currently runs five other markets across the county including in Skipton and Northallerton. It said ‘self-erect’ would bring operations in line with these other markets.

However, critics of the changes say each market is unique and a one-size-fits-all approach for North Yorkshire would not work.

The changes were set to start in September until the council put the brakes on to allow for further consultation. A final decision is now expected in November.

More than 2,000 people have signed a petition to oppose the policy in Knaresborough and it was debated at a meeting of local councillors this morning (September 12) in Harrogate.

Mr Hewitt said the council’s indication that it loses between £25,000 and £30,000 per year erecting stalls at Knaresborough and Ripon markets could be redundant.

This is because many traders have claimed they would not return to the market if the changes are brought in.

He added: “The market is a fundamental pillar of Knaresborough’s deep-rooted heritage and is a powerful testament to the town’s enduring cultural significance.”

Councillors heard that Knaresborough Town Council has held talks with North Yorkshire Council about taking over the running of the market through its double devolution programme.

Mr Hewitt urged councillors to pause any decision about self-erect until an agreement is or isn’t reached.

He said: “We believe ongoing discussion with Knaresborough Town Council should continue without such a threat.”

He was supported by Cllr Andrew Timothy (Liberal Democrat, Stray, Woodlands & Hookstone) who said it would be “economically foolish” of North Yorkshire Council to usher in self-erect before talks with Knaresborough Town Council were concluded.

There has been unease in both Knaresborough and Ripon about the council’s level of consultation with traders and Cllr Matt Walker (Liberal Democrat, Knaresborough West) said there were fears self-erect was already a “fait accompli”.

Cllr Chris Aldred (Liberal Democrat, High Harrogate & Kingsley) added: “If we’ve learned anything from this debacle we need to learn to listen to local people first. It’s terrible management. “

North Yorkshire Council is facing a £41.6m budget deficit and there was a warning about subsidising the market when the council is facing such pronounced financial pressures.

Cllr Sam Gibbs (Conservative, Valley Gardens and Central Harrogate) said: “£25,000 might not sound like a lot, but actually it is. This is taxpayers’ money. Is it right the council spends that kind of money subsidising so few people to provide a very good service but one that’s not provided elsewhere?”.

Cllr Peter Lacey (Liberal Democrat, Coppice Valley & Duchy ), who is also a director of the Knaresborough & District Chamber of Trade, said the council “needs to take a step back.”

Cllr Lacey said: “It’s disrespectful to make a decision like this when you’re talking to Knaresborough Town Council taking over. It potentially undermines them. If we can kick it down the road for six months then fine. The consultation was woeful.”