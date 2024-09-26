Plans have been submitted to demolish a former petrol station in Ripon in order to make way for seven apartments.

The former petrol station on Skellbank is in a residential area on the edge of the city centre. It’s visible on the route from Ripon towards the popular tourist landmark Fountains Abbey.

The site has been derelict for more than 20 years and has been described as an “eyesore” by local residents and councillors. The applicant Tate Fuel Oils Ltd has asked North Yorkshire Council for permission to build a new apartment block which will be spread across three floors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To limit the visual impact of the new building, which is adjacent to the listed Ripon Community Hospital, the firm has proposed that the ground floor entrance level is set lower than the existing level of the garage. Car and cycle parking will also be included for residents.

Derelict Skellbank petrol station

Ripon City Council previously indicated at a meeting that it would be supporting the proposals.

It’s not the first time a regeneration of the site has been brought forward.

In 2003, Harrogate Borough Council approved a plan to demolish the petrol station in order to build eight flats but it never came to fruition with the permission now lapsed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A similar plan was submitted in 2016 but was then withdrawn three years later.

Planning agent Johnson Mowatt said the site is in a desirable city centre location for future residents.

They wrote in planning documents: “The site has been vacant since approximately 2003, when it was used as a petrol station, workshop, and retail space.

"The site is currently hoarded off, with limited access available. The underground tanks from the former petrol station have been removed, and the remaining structure is in poor condition with significant overgrowth of vegetation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This proposal will regenerate a derelict brownfield site by developing seven self-contained apartments, which in turn will contribute towards achieving the district’s annual housing requirement of 637 dwellings.”