Farm inside historic Yorkshire park plans to put 200 solar panels on its roof

A farm is planning to go green with proposals for 205 solar panels to be fitted on its roof submitted to planners.

Mr Pickersgill has submitted a planning application seeking permission for the roof-mounted photovoltaic (PV) system to be mounted on the roof of Pickersgill Home Farm at Kirklees Park, Mill Hill Lane, Clifton, near Brighouse.

As the solar panels would be located within one metre of the external edge of the roof, and the proximity to listed properties, this requires planning permission and listed building consent has also been applied for.

The site, although not itself a listed property or monument, does fall within Kirklees Park, a Grade II-registered park, says the application.

Historic England states Kirklees Park is a landscaped park, pleasure grounds and gardens for Kirklees Hall, which includes the remains of a medieval nunnery (Kirklees Priory) and is also associated with the legend of the death of Robin Hood.

This location has been chosen because it will not be highly visible to surrounding properties such as Kirklees Priory or Kirklees Hall during installation or once completed, argues the application.

According to the supporting statements with the application prepared by Geo Green Power, the solar PV modules to be used are Canadian Solar 440w panels.

The array will be capable of 90.2kW peak rating power generation.

Geo Green Power says it designs and installs systems with high regard for the aesthetics and impact on surrounding areas.

In order to meet the local requirements, the company will be careful to ensure it is a non-permanent installation by using a pitched roof mounting system – therefore eliminating the need to fix the mounting system into concrete, argues the supporting statement.

Each of the 205 modules has a 3.2mm tempered glass front cover with anti reflective coating to ensure that there are no undesirable side effects related to light reflecting glare.

The solar panels would be installed on the north-eastern facing pitched roof, says the supporting statement.