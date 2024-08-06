A popular Filey birdwatching spot and wildlife wetland could be excavated as part of a plan to improve the site’s biodiversity.

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust has proposed a “biodiversity enhancement project” at the Filey Dams Nature Reserve to improve water retention and the quality of habitat for wading birds.

The nature reserve consists of large freshwater lagoons surrounded by marsh and grassland.

Located on the edge of a housing estate, Filey Dams is the last remaining freshwater marsh of any size in the area, making it a magnet for migratory birds, according to YWT.

Filey Dams Nature Reserve. Courtesy Rory Buccheri

The excavation and reprofiling of the existing wetland project is “entirely to enhance biodiversity at the site”.

Plans state that this will be done by repairing erosion damage to the current scrape and increasing the size of the bund.

Filey Dams is managed by Yorkshire Wildlife Trust in partnership with Filey Brigg Ornithological Group on a long-term lease on land which is owned by North Yorkshire Council.

The project is required as the “rise and gradual drawdown of water from the scrape is essential to maintain wet muddy margins” which provide a rich invertebrate food source for wading birds.

Filey Dams. Courtesy Rory Buccheri

This is important throughout the year but is particularly important during the breeding bird season, YWT said.

All three British species of newt – smooth, palmate, and great crested – can be found at the site and a survey recorded a peak count of 44 great crested newts at the site “indicating a medium population”.

According to plans, while there will be “temporary disturbance to potential great crested newt habitat”, there will be no loss of habitat or permanent habitat impacts.

The application adds: “There will be no negative impact to aquatic habitats.”

Species recorded at Filey Dams include little grebe, greenshank, green and wood sandpipers, avocet, garganey, and spoonbill and the project would enhance the habitat for wading birds.