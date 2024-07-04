Former Filey hotel that hosted The Beatles could be converted into 26 apartments

A historic Filey seafront hotel that once hosted the Beatles could be converted into more than 25 new apartments.

A former hotel and retirement home at 23 – 26 The Crescent in Filey could become 26 apartments if North Yorkshire Council approves plans.

Originally a set of five Victorian townhouses, the Grade-II Listed building became the Hylands Hotel and later the Hylands Retirement Home.

The retirement home was a “historic architectural landmark” that served Filey for several decades and offered 60 bedrooms over five floors.

Proposed Visualisation, 23 26 The Crescent, Filey.

Glenkerr Capital’s application states that it would preserve the site’s heritage and the building would be “equipped with modern amenities and facilities to meet the needs of residents”.

It states: “As part of the town’s evolving urban fabric, the conversion into 26 modern apartments requires careful consideration of its architectural heritage and significance.

“Built in 1885, it has been a prominent feature in the town providing residential care for elderly citizens for the last few decades.”

According to a heritage statement, the former hotel was “well-loved and offered accommodation to a wide variety of patrons”.

23 26 The Crescent, Filey.

It states that the “most notable of these was the visit on the night of December 11, 1963, of The Beatles following a performance at the now-lost Futurist Theatre in Scarborough”.

The scheme would split each townhouse into five apartments with the four original entrances reinstated.