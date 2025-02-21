Four huge new warehouses which will create 3,200 jobs given green light by council

Barnsley Council has rubber-stamped plans for four new warehouses near Goldthorpe, which are set to create more than 3,200 jobs.

Applicants Equites Newlands (Goldthorpe) Ltd have been granted both full and outline planning permissions for the construction of logistics and distribution buildings and general employment spaces, along with ancillary office space on land to the south of Dearne Valley Parkway, Goldthorpe.

The development will span around 85 hectares of land, most of which is allocated in the Barnsley Local Plan for employment purposes. The plan also includes engineering works for road access, earthworks, drainage, landscaping, and flood risk mitigation. While the application is largely in outline, with building sizes and designs to be determined later, it will provide up to 197,000 square meters of floorspace.

The development is expected to create approximately 3,282 full-time equivalent jobs, and generate an economic output of around £210 million per annum within Barnsley.

The road where the warehouses will be built

The development will be served by a new roundabout on the A635, already constructed as part of the project’s infrastructure.

Fourteen local residents raised concerns about the development’s impact on ecology, bird displacement, tree loss, visual effects, noise, air pollution, and highway safety. Issues related to Green Belt land loss, insufficient traffic surveys, and potential health impacts were also noted.

Aldi Distribution Centre raised concerns about runoff and traffic. BMBC planning officers, however, deem the proposal acceptable, stating it aligns with the Local Plan and NPPF policies. Environmental impacts will be mitigated with landscaping and wetland areas, and the local road network can support additional traffic. Strategic landscaping will also address ecological concerns, particularly near the RSPB site.

The plans were approved during a meeting of the council’s planning board on February 18.

Edward Pigott, associate planning director at Newlands Developments, said that the project will bring ‘significant benefits’ to the area.

In a statement, Mr Pigott said: ” Key commitments include sustainable transport options such as EV charging and cycle parking, alongside a c.£0.4m investment to enhance local bus services. A further c.£0.65m will support upgrades to Hickleton and facilitate the Bypass project, with c. £0.9m allocated to improve bus stops and footpaths.

“The development prioritises environmental sustainability, delivering a minimum 10 per cent biodiversity net gain, new wildlife habitats, and a 50-80m ecological corridor along Carr Dike. Over 650 trees and 6,500m of new hedgerow will be planted, supporting species such as willow tits and marsh harriers, with an additional c.£20k dedicated to skylark conservation.

