George Hotel, Huddersfield: Kirklees Council ‘does not anticipate’ extra costs from George Hotel change of plans
Earlier this week, it was revealed that new plans had been submitted for the multi-million pound regeneration scheme in the centre of Huddersfield.
If approved, the Grade II*-Listed hotel’s façade on John William Street will be dismantled and rebuilt due to structural issues.
The revised plans also see the number of rooms increased from 90 to 108 plus a bar, restaurant, gym and conference facilities.
To make way for development, two of the hotel’s more modern blocks are to be demolished and a new extension will be built.
Once it’s up and running, the establishment is set to be operated as a Radisson RED and is still due to be reopened in 2027.
In November 2024, Kirklees Council’s Cabinet agreed a £9.8m cash boost for the project, with this redirected from the £262m Our Cultural Heart Funds, taking the total budget for the George to around £30m. This came amid soaring construction costs, findings of asbestos in the basement and the “historical underpinning” of the façade at John William Street.
With the scheme already proving more expensive than its initial £20m envelope, we wanted to know whether the council expects to release more funds.
Councillor Graham Turner, Cabinet Member for Finance and Regeneration, said: “There are no anticipated amends to the budget following the reallocation of funds last year, which was to support these updated proposals, in addition to covering the national increases in construction costs and extra issues found on site.
“Should these plans be approved, there are no anticipated changes to the timeline and we’re still working towards reopening the George as a hotel in 2027.”
A decision is expected to be made on the latest planning application by July 31.