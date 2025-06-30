Gills Yard, Wakefield: First phase of city quarter regeneration nears completion

The first phase of city centre housing development aimed at regenerating Wakefield’s civic quarter is nearing completion.

Rushbond, the developer behind the project, said residents would be able to move into properties on Gills Yard this summer.

The Yorkshire-based property investment company is delivering 63 homes by converting the old Wood Street police station into apartments and building townhouses on former council-owned car parks at Rishworth Street and Gills Yard.

Planning permission for the project was granted in December 2022 after Wakefield Council chose Rushbond to complete the project.

Rushbond is delivering 63 homes by converting the old Wood Street police station into apartments and building townhouses on former council-owned car parks at Rishworth Street (pictured) and Gills Yard.

A show home has opened to offer prospective buyers a first glimpse into the Gills Yard homes.

The first phase of the development comprises nine contemporary mews homes, with property prices starting at £275,000.

Nina Barker, senior residential sales manager at Fallowdale Homes, Rushbond’s housebuilding arm, said: “These are the first new homes we are delivering as part of the Wood Street Collection.

“There’s been lots of interest in the community we’re creating here and through this show home, we can show off just one of our affordable, design-led homes, with more to come.

“We absolutely love it and hope others do too.”

The company said the show home had been curated by interior designer Pip Hobman with a “contemporary aesthetic” that nods to Wakefield-born internationally acclaimed artist Dame Barbara Hepworth.

The next phase of homes includes a further eight mews style properties and 12 townhouses as well as 33 apartments in the old police station and Wood House, the former superintendent’s house, now a four-bedroom house.

Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, said: “With more people wanting to enjoy the benefits of city centre living, these new homes will add to the number of opportunities available here in Wakefield.

“In the last five years, we’ve seen over 6,800 homes built across the district.

“About 20% of those were affordable housing, helping people get on the property ladder. “

Wood Street has been an important address in Wakefield since the early 19th Century with the area around Gills Yard home to some of the city’s most important Regency period and late Victorian civic buildings.

They include the city’s town and county halls, museum, courthouses and police station.

As part of the regeneration of the area, Rushbond has submitted plans for the landmark former Crown court building to be reopened after 30 years.

The scheme includes creating ‘village hall’ for the community that includes creative workspaces, a cafe, bar and event spaces.