A Yorkshire town’s new bus station will fully re-open later this month.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA), partnering Calderdale Council in the project, says all 19 of Halifax Bus Station’s bus stands will be ready from Sunday, July 21, with services which ran from stops in the town centre moving to the new bus station.

This follows the completion of the £20 million project at the end of June.

The redeveloped bus station features improved safety and accessibility, making it easier for passengers to switch between buses more easily, says WYCA.

Solar panels, cycle parking and a new “green roof” covered in bee-friendly plants also feature, contributing towards West Yorkshire’s aim to be carbon neutral by 2038.

Some services started running from the new bus station last October and completion of snagging work means it can all finally come into use.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said: “I am delighted that the people of Halifax and beyond will soon be able to enjoy the benefits of this fantastic multimillion-pound facility as part of our plans for a better-connected West Yorkshire.

“We want bus travel to be everyone’s first choice in West Yorkshire, and state-of-the-art facilities like this will only make it an even more attractive option to get around.”

Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot), Calderdale Council’s Deputy Leader, said: “It gives local people what they need – safety, comfort and top-class facilities that everyone can access.