Wakefield Council has admitted “significant failings” over the sudden closure of a care home for residents with dementia.

The authority is braced for a “damning” report into events surrounding the decision to shut Hazel Garth, in Knottingley.

The incident, in May this year, sparked anger as residents were given 24 hours’ notice of the closure, with some having their belongings put into bin bags.

Unions said staff at the home were also given no warning.

Council leader Denise Jeffery and chief executive Tony Reeves this week met with residents’ families to apologise for the errors.

They have also promised to reopen the home and offer staff the opportunity to return.

The council has commissioned a review which is being carried out by Janet Waggott, former chief executive of Selby District Council.

Coun Jeffery told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “We haven’t got the report in full yet but we have seen some of it in draft.

“It’s very damning about how residents were treated.

“It wasn’t a hospital ward that was being closed – it was their home. Six people were moved out of their home.

“Families were heartbroken. They were given 24 hours’ notice.

“One family wasn’t even told that their mother had moved.

“It’s absolutely appalling.”

“There is no hiding from it. The council has made mistakes and we shall have to put them right.”

The report is due to be released next month.

Senior councillors are expected to consider any recommendations at a meeting in September.

Coun Jeffery added: “There won’t be a cover up. We expect it to be published, warts and all. Lessons shall have to be learnt.”

The leader and chief executive met with families on Monday, along with Maureen Cummings, the council’s cabinet member for communities, poverty and health.

Coun Jeffery said: “They were very upset, as you would be if your own mother had been treated in that way.

“They were very emotional. They felt let down by the council.

“But they did say that they appreciated the fact that we had taken the trouble to tell them the truth.

“That we had listened to them and that we had empathy with them.

“But apologies only go so far. We need to see some action.”

Coun Cummings said: “The most important thing that came out of the meeting with the residents and families was that they felt able to express their emotions, their upset, about the way the situation was handled.

“Apologies can only go so far. But we did apologise.

“We can now move forward, working with those families to actually ensure that this never, ever, happens again.

“Hazel Garth will reopen. It will provide dementia care. The staff that were located in Hazel Garth will be asked to re-join.”

Coun Cummings continued: “Every emotion came out in that meeting.

“You would expect no less if it was your parent who had been treated in such an abysmal way.

“They weren’t listened to. We have certainly failed.”

The incident has also triggered an overhaul of the leadership and delivery of the authority’s adult social care service.

In June, the council confirmed that Jo Webster, corporate director for adults, health and communities, had “voluntarily stepped aside”.

Ms Webster, who is also a chief NHS officer, was appointed to the “joint leadership” position 18 months ago.

Coun Jeffery said the dual role will no longer continue.

Suzy Joiner, from Rotherham Council, has taken interim charge as social care director until a permanent replacement is appointed.

Coun Jeffery said she also intends to appoint a new cabinet member with a portfolio specifically dedicated to adult social care.

Hazel Garth is expected to re-open in September once building repairs have been completed.

Commenting on the investigation, Mr Reeves said: “There were some significant failings in the way this was handled.

“The speed with which it was done, not sufficiently taking account of the needs of the residents.

“The voices of the residents and their families weren’t properly heard in the decision making process.

“Nor were voices of front-line staff, who have in some cases spent many years caring for those individuals.

“We are not hiding from that at all. Nothing is brushed under the carpet.

“As soon as we had concerns we instigated an independent report.”

Mr Reeves spoke of a need for a ‘culture’ within adult social care to encourage professionals to raise issues “rather than feeling in fear of raising those concerns.”

He added: “It is incredibly important for us to learn, improve and ensure that this doesn’t happen again. Because the bosses don’t always know best.”

Mr Reeves took over as the council’s most senior officer in April, replacing Andrew Balchin, who retired after three years in charge.

He continued: “We have recognised that there are some things that we need to do fundamentally differently.

“The partnership between health and social care is really important. That journey needs to continue.

“That leadership model for the partnership is being looked at.

“We need strong professional leadership in adult social care.

“There is a difference between adult social care and health.

“They are both equally important but what matters is the quality of care people get.

“Without that really strong adult care leadership and professional leadership, then the social care part of the equation doesn’t work as effectively.

“It’s really, really important that we get that right.

“We need to ensure there are proper processes going forward in terms of making big decisions.

“We have to have good processes in place that have to be followed and baked into how we do things.”

Mr Reeves added: “There is a lot that has clearly gone wrong here.

“What is important is that we get the independent report and make that public.

“We will digest the recommendations. We won’t be quibbling about those recommendations.

“We will put forward a robust action plan to address the recommendations and we will do it very publicly.

“We will include the families and the staff in that process to make sure their voices are properly heard.