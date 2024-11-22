A developer has submitted a planning application to Middlesbrough Council for 225 new homes as part of the ongoing development of Hemlington Grange.

The application by Persimmon would see the expansion of the existing Saffron Gardens development in Hemlington, at the southern edge of the town. The developer says the wider site is allocated in the Middlesbrough Local Plan and has outline planning permission for up to 1,230 homes.

The company outlined its ambitions for new public footpaths and cycle links, with plans also including a proposed new bus route on Hemlington Grange Way. Additionally, Persimmon said that residents are set to benefit from a new play area and green corridors that will be incorporated throughout the development.

The properties would be a range of two to four-bedroom homes, all equipped with EV chargers and solar panels in a mix of terraced, semi-detached and detached properties.

Previously, hybrid planning consent was approved by Middlesbrough Council in April 2016, which gave permission for building on the relevant land, and allowed an initial 124 houses to be built. Taylor Wimpey, a separate company, was given the green light to build these homes. There have been several phases of development and hundreds of houses built since this initial planning permission was granted.

While the principle of residential development has already been approved, this reserved matters application is being submitted so that the next set of 225 dwellings can be built and also means that related works such as landscaping and infrastructure can be addressed.

Earlier this year, in August, council leaders approved the disposal of land at Hemlington Grange West to make way for 170 new homes and a shopping parade. Meanwhile, in April, councillors backed plans “in principle” for 150 homes at Hemlington Grange South.

Richard Holland, land and planning director at Persimmon Teesside, said: “We are excited to submit these plans and look forward to working with Middlesbrough Council and local stakeholders to deliver much needed, quality new homes. With an abundance of local amenities nearby, this development has been designed with local homebuyers in mind, meaning there is something for everyone.”