Holmfirth’s multi-million-pound makeover is underway as the market is bulldozed, and work has begun to make the town more accessible.

This comes as part of the Holmfirth Town Centre Access Plan (TCAP) which is a feature of the town’s wider ‘Blueprint’ project. The TCAP involves the demolition of the former market, with dramatic images taken last week showing the transformation in the works.

The adjacent Huddersfield Road Car Park will be extended to provide a new community space for a market and events. On top of this, electric vehicle points will be added, the footbridge and footpaths widened and new kerbing will be installed.

To improve town centre safety, pavements will be resurfaced and the pedestrian crossing on Victoria Street will be signalised. Better street lighting, traffic signals and signage will also be brought in.

A photo taken last week showing the market's demolition in progress. Credit: Andrew Robinson

The cost of the project has skyrocketed over the years, forecasting £3.9m in 2021, then £7.47m in March last year. Now, this figure stands at £10.3m.

Councillor Graham Turner, cabinet member for finance and regeneration at Kirklees Council, said: “The Holmfirth Blueprint is our long-term vision for Holmfirth Town Centre.

"Holmfirth Town Centre Access Plan is the first regeneration scheme to be delivered under the blueprint and will help to realise the vision and achieve the objectives of the Blueprint, residents will have already seen that our teams are on-site and demolition of the Holmfirth market is underway.

“While we have been planning for the town centre access plan to come to life, we’ve also worked closely with Holmfirth Blueprint Partnership to deliver additional projects including place branding for the town centre, improved riverside walkways through Sands Recreational Ground and along the River Holme, brought new and improved play equipment to Sands Rec and Victoria Park and have also appointed a local design team to help design concepts for Towngate, which we’ll be engaging with the public on later this year.

Holmfirth town centre as works get underway. Credit: Andrew Robinson

“It’s an exciting time for Holmfirth and I’m looking forward to being able to share more updates soon.’’