Hopes Thor's Tipi in York's Museum Gardens could become yearly fixture amid planning rules challenges

Thor’s Tipi could become a yearly fixture in York’s Museum Gardens but more certainty is needed to secure its pitch long-term, its operator has said.

The pop-up bar has returned for a second year following its successful debut in its winter location in front of the Gardens’ Multangular Tower in 2023.

Thor’s application to operate the venue this year stated difficulties in securing a long-term contract with York Museums Trust made it impossible to guarantee its future.

It comes as the venue in Museum Gardens opened on Friday, October 25 and it is set to run until Tuesday, December 31.

The Viking-themed Tipi features a bar, food offering and seating around fire pits, along with live music on Thursdays and Sundays.

An application lodged for the venue this year stated that it offered visitors to the city centre, including its upcoming Christmas Market, a place to rest and enjoy a drink.

The pop-up bar has also helped to draw more visitors into the Gardens and to the Yorkshire Museum during the quieter winter months.

Its site fee is equal to around 10 per cent of the budget needed for the Trust to operate Museum Gardens, according to Thor’s.

But the operator stated that planning rules requiring them to apply for temporary permission to put up the Tipi every year made long-term planning difficult.

Long-term plans include an undisclosed event in 2025 following on from this year’s earlier opening to support York BID’s Ghosts After Dark event in Museum Gardens.

The operator stated: “There is a vision that Thor’s in the Gardens can become an annual fixture, as synonymous with York as the Christmas Market itself.

“Whilst York Museums Trust would like to offer a long-term contract, without certainty around the planning element of the temporary structure this becomes impossible to offer.