A Grade-II listed former school will be auctioned off to raise funds for the cash-strapped Leeds Council.

The Hough Lane Centre in Bramley, currently used as council offices, could be turned into housing following the sale. A council report said the 1,494 sqm building had been declared surplus to requirements and was being vacated by staff.

It was placed in the authority’s Capital Receipts Schedule following an executive board decision in February 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report said: “It is assumed that the new owner will develop the property potentially for residential use. This will mean that the local area will see an increase in housing provision and it will have a direct impact on inclusive growth as the investment could create new job opportunities in the local area for people and businesses.”

Hough Lane Centre, Bramley

Because the site has a Grade-II listing, planning permission for future use would depend on the building and adjoining railings being preserved.

The report said no operational reason could be found for the council, which faces a £273m budget gap over the next five years, to keep the property.

It said: “The Hough Lane Centre is Grade II listed and so will be costly to keep in a state of good repair. It is also a very large site which requires a lot of energy consumption to keep in occupation. Disposal of this will also alleviate these costs.”