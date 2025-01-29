'Inaccessible' council-owned land with Japanese Knotweed up for sale for just £5,000

By Chris Young
Published 29th Jan 2025, 05:00 BST
An “inaccessible” plot of council-owned land that has Japanese Knotweed growing on it will be sold at auction next month.

The 0.47 acre grassed site on Woodside Road in Wyke will have a guide price of just £5,000 when it goes under the hammer in an online property auction.

But the listing, by auctioneer Pugh, explains why the land – yards from Appleton Academy – has such a low guide price.

It says: “The plot is currently inaccessible, with a low brick wall running the west boundary on Woodside Road.

Woodside Road in Wyke
Woodside Road in Wyke

“We understand that upon the last inspection in June 2024, a small amount of Japanese Knotweed was observed.”

Japanese Knotweed is an invasive plant with deep roots that can choke out all other vegetation in an area and cause structural problems for nearby buildings.

The site is one of over 150 Bradford Council owned properties that is being sold off to try and fix the authority’s perilous finances.

The online auction will begin on Tuesday February 25.

