A proposal to build 217 homes on fields could bring 169 jobs and bring £33m into the regional economy, say developers.

Barratt David Wilson Homes North East has applied for planning permission for one to five-bedroom homes on land near Low Lane, Ingleby Barwick, near Ingleby Mill Primary School.

Agent Pegasus Group says in a planning statement: “The proposed development provides high-quality and sustainable homes within an attractive landscape setting, which will help contribute toward meeting the housing needs of the local community.”

According to an economic benefits statement from Pegasus, if approved the scheme “could support around 169 temporary jobs on site and in the wider economy per annum”, and generate £33.1m for the regional economy over a three-year construction period.

It says the households are estimated to spend £4.5m per year once the homes are fully built and occupied.

It says 20 per cent of the homes will be “affordable” – homes for sale or rent at discounted rates for people whose needs are not met by the private market – while 108 will be adaptable and 17 will be accessible for wheelchair users.

It argues the proposal “sensitively integrates with the local environment” and is appropriate to the area’s character and appearance.

The plans say they will use new footpath connections encouraging active, healthy lifestyles, with 28 visitor parking bays and “large areas of open space”.

The planning statement argues “any impacts of development would not significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits and can be successfully mitigated”.

It says: “A number of public realm benefits are anticipated through the inclusion of numerous amenity spaces within the development, which also leads to a reduced development density. This allows for properties to front on to open space which provides both surveillance and security, as well as them to be enjoyed, used and seen.”

It adds the scheme would provide almost 1.5 hectares of open space across the site: “The development proposes a suitable and comprehensive landscape scheme which further elevates the quality of the development. This includes retaining and planting trees where possible, and within new areas of open space on site.

“The proposals include areas of high value species rich grassland (1.2ha), further enhancing the ecological and biodiversity benefits of the scheme through the provision of natural greenspace.”

A new signal junction on Low Lane with toucan and pelican crossings is proposed, with new bus stops, a shared footpath and cycleway along the site’s spine road and other walking and bike connections.

The developer says it can keep noise and dust levels down, and the scheme will cause “very much the lower end of less than substantial harm” to heritage assets in the area, balanced against its public benefits, including “substantial social benefits”.

The statement adds: “It will help support the long-term viability of this part of the district, adding to its vibrancy, creating jobs and boosting local expenditure. The proposals also boost the delivery of housing in this part of the borough.

“Suitable mitigation is also proposed, most notably in relation to a World War II pillbox within the site, which will be surrounded by a landscape buffer in order to minimise the level of harm.”

It concludes: “The benefits of the scheme are clearly substantial in both merit and nature, especially in light of the recent pledge by central government to seek significant uplifts in housing supply and delivery nationally. In these circumstances, the planning balance demonstrably weighs in favour of planning approval for the scheme.”

At the time of writing the scheme had attracted one objection from a resident who raised issues of access and road safety, saying: “I fail to see how pedestrian and cycle users can be safe without conflict with motorised vehicles. Moreover, during the school rush hour we will have children from these 217 houses regularly crossing the A1044 road to access the primary school directly opposite.