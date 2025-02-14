Ivegate, Bradford: Plans to create flat between pub and nightclub refused over noise concerns
An application to convert the first floor of 29 Ivegate into a flat was submitted to Bradford Council by Enterprises TF Ltd last year.
The plans also requested permission for a new shop front for the ground floor shop unit, which is now operating as a phone shop.
Planners at the council have this week refused the plans – saying the space was not suitable for someone to live.
Ivegate is home to numerous pubs and late-night bars – 29 Ivegate itself is between The Crown Sports Bar and a Boogies Bar – which opens until 4am.
Planning officers said: “Both Ivegate and the surrounding area comprises of a mixture of uses with many of the businesses operating late at night.
“The proposal would therefore lead to a poor standard of amenity for the intended occupant of this first floor apartment.”