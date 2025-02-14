Residents of a proposed city centre flat would be disturbed by the surrounding bars and nightclubs planners have decided.

An application to convert the first floor of 29 Ivegate into a flat was submitted to Bradford Council by Enterprises TF Ltd last year.

The plans also requested permission for a new shop front for the ground floor shop unit, which is now operating as a phone shop.

Planners at the council have this week refused the plans – saying the space was not suitable for someone to live.

The property on Ivegate is sandwiched between a pub and a nightclub

Ivegate is home to numerous pubs and late-night bars – 29 Ivegate itself is between The Crown Sports Bar and a Boogies Bar – which opens until 4am.

Planning officers said: “Both Ivegate and the surrounding area comprises of a mixture of uses with many of the businesses operating late at night.