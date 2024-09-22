Hull City Council have announced a process of commissioning a ‘full survey and heritage assessment’ of the historic ‘King Billy’ statue.

The near-300-year-old statue which depicts King William III on horseback, is the number one monument to visit in Hull according to TripAdvisor despite the statue beginning to bear the marks of time in recent years.

A spokesperson from the City Council said: “The council values the importance of historic sites around the city, including our many notable statues.”

They continued: “We are currently in the process of commissioning a full survey and heritage assessment of the King William statue, which will inform any future investment and restoration.”