King Billy statue, Hull: Full survey and assessment of Hull's number one rated monument on TripAdvisor
The near-300-year-old statue which depicts King William III on horseback, is the number one monument to visit in Hull according to TripAdvisor despite the statue beginning to bear the marks of time in recent years.
A spokesperson from the City Council said: “The council values the importance of historic sites around the city, including our many notable statues.”
They continued: “We are currently in the process of commissioning a full survey and heritage assessment of the King William statue, which will inform any future investment and restoration.”
When asked by the LDRS, the council could not confirm what a possible restoration could mean for the Victoria era toilets beneath the King Billy Statue which have been out of use since the mid-1990s.
