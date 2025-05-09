Councillors have spoken of residents’ fear for their safety in Dewsbury town centre after a man was attacked.

The man, believed to be a Kirklees Council worker, was left with “minor injuries” after being hit with “a glass item” in Dewsbury town centre. Police were called after the assault took place at around 9.30am on Tuesday, May 6 in Prince Street.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are investigating a report of an assault in which a man suffered cuts to his face and neck. The incident was reported to have occurred in Prince Street, Dewsbury at around 9.40am on Tuesday, 6 May.

“The victim suffered minor injuries after being hit with what was believed to have been a glass item. Anyone who can assist this investigation is asked to contact police in Dewsbury on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

“The crime reference is 13250252338. Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.”

Local councillors Cathy Scott and Paul Moore have spoken out, seeking immediate action to address the “urgent safety concerns” in the town centre. The pair say they have been approached by “a number of local businesses” where staff feel threatened and vulnerable.

Coun Cathy Scott said: “We want to reassure the public that their safety—and the safety of council workers—is our top priority. I have requested a full joint briefing for all Dewsbury East councillors so that we can work together on a coordinated response. The safety of the public is paramount.

“We also need to address growing public concerns about confidence in attending Dewsbury and reporting incidents to the Police. Services must find a way forward to rebuild trust, listen to the public, and report back regularly with updates on the actions being taken.”

Coun Paul Moore added: “No one should feel unsafe when working in or visiting Dewsbury Town Centre. I have spoken to witnesses, raised the issue directly with Council leadership, and called for a joint approach involving all Dewsbury ward councillors to ensure the right steps are taken to improve safety in the area.

“We need to see greater enforcement by the police and safety partners, especially a high visibility campaign targeting market days to give people confidence and retain the only real footfall we currently have.”