Leeds Council must make £270m of savings over next five years

Leeds Council has revealed it must make savings of £270m over the next five years.

The local authority published an update on its five-year medium term financial strategy, outlining the “severe difficulties” it faces to deliver balanced budgets in the face of the continued need to make significant savings.

The report, discussed at the council’s executive board meeting, explains how the council needs to find £273.7m in further savings over the next five financial years.

Leeds and all councils across the country are facing extreme financial challenges as a result of significantly increased costs to provide services and rising demand, especially for vulnerable young people and adults.

This is being seen in supporting looked after children, especially the most vulnerable with high levels of need requiring costly external placements, as well as for adult social care with increases in demand for older people, adults with learning difficulties and those needing support with mental health.

The need to find further significant savings in the coming years follows on from the council having had to deliver savings totalling £794.1m from 2010 to the end of the current 2024/25 financial year.

Council Deputy Leader and executive member for resources Councillor Debra Coupar said: “It is not an overstatement to say that this is the most challenging financial period so far facing local authorities, following on from more than a decade of needing to make major savings year on year.

“Over the last four years alone six councils have issued section 114 notices, in effect declaring that they cannot achieve a balanced budget, and a survey from the Local Government Association at the end of last year indicated that as many as one in five thought it was likely or very likely that they would have to do the same before the end of the next financial year.

“Following 15 years of sustained reductions in local government funding, we are now reaching a stage where councils simply cannot continue to balance their budgets in the face of escalating demand for some of the most costly services for our most vulnerable adults and children.”

The council says the main pressures being faced include increases in the number of children looked after due to more children with more significant needs requiring care, along with significant increases in the cost of these placements through private providers, resulting in an average cost of external residential placements of £350,000 per year per placement.