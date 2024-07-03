Lottery grant given to enhance heritage of 'most architecturally rich areas of Bradford'

A £78,000 Lottery grant will help enhance the heritage of an area described as one of the “most architecturally rich areas of Bradford.”

The funding will help create a “new vision” for the Little Germany area, which is likely to culminate in a Heritage Day celebrating its history.

Little Germany was built during a period when Bradford was one of the richest cities in the world, and included warehouses and headquarters for businesses associated with the booming wool industry.

However, as the industry declined these businesses have left the area, and Little Germany has more recently been seen as an area with a huge untapped potential.

Despite having the highest concentration of listed buildings in Europe, many of the area’s buildings are either empty or have been subject to residential conversions.

Impact Hub Bradford, one of the organisations based in Little Germany, has now launched a project to renew efforts to engage and highlight the heritage of Little Germany with local people thanks to a grant of £78,353 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Impact Hub facilitated a discussion on the unique heritage quarter and its role in helping the city to redefine itself during the recent UK Reiif event in Leeds.

Kamran Rashid, CEO Impact Hub Bradford said, “We are very grateful to The National Lottery Heritage Fund in supporting us with funding that will allow us and local stakeholders to look at how we can highlight the special heritage in our neighbourhood.

“Having been based in Little Germany for a few years, our heritage quarter is well suited to our social innovation hub and co-working space. We have a team that looks to inspire, connect, support changemakers, social entrepreneurs, businesses and assist start-ups to build solutions that create positive social impact.”

Matthew Mckeague, Chief Executive at the Architectural Heritage Fund, attended the UK Reiff event, and said, “‘Little Germany is one of the most distinctive and architecturally rich areas of Bradford, a neighbourhood that still shows off the wealth that the city accumulated during the 19th century.

“New uses for its many important buildings, including ones like Impact Hub Bradford, demonstrate the potential that is here to drive the heritage-led regeneration of the city.’”

The heritage project being funded by the National Lottery will look to engage with local people on the heritage of Little Germany and build knowledge, interest and custodianship of heritage assets. The piece of work will specifically focus on the development of a new stakeholder group to focus on the creation of a new vision for Little Germany and host a series of engagement events, culminating in a Heritage Day.

Helen Featherstone, Director, England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund said: “We are delighted to support Impact Hub Bradford in celebrating the unique and diverse heritage of Little Germany.