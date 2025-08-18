Marine Parade, Saltburn: Plans to tackle 'motorhome mayhem' on Yorkshire coast
The council said parking for such vehicles would be restricted to existing marked parking bays on the north side of the road and only for four hours on Monday to Saturday between 9am and 5pm, with no return for four hours immediately after.
Meanwhile, there will be no parking at all on the remaining unrestricted sections on both sides of Marine Parade for motorhome owners.
Separately, ‘no waiting and no loading at any time’ restrictions are also due to be introduced on a narrow section of Marine Parade outside Saltburn House.
Last year the council scrapped plans to restrict motorhomes from parking up overnight between 8pm and 8am on Marine Parade and nearby Glenside, leading angry ward councillors who were supportive of the measure to claim they had been “let down”.
Motorhomes on Marine Parade in particular and the use of similar vehicles such as camper vans which allow people to sleep overnight has been a bone of contention in Saltburn for a number of years with the council keen not to appear unwelcoming to such visitors and the revenue they bring.
But there have been continued complaints from local residents, not only those living on Marine Parade itself but on the ‘jewel’ streets which lead off it, about congestion, litter and a feeling that these overnight stayers are taking advantage of the free parking available.
In 2023 motorhome occupants rejected claims they were “freeloading” and said they enjoyed the coastal views that were offered from Marine Parade and the sense of community from others gathered.
Last month cabinet member for highways and transport, Councillor Carl Quartermain acknowledged a “huge increase” in numbers which he suggested was partly due to restrictions introduced at South Gare, near Redcar.
He also said better traffic management was needed and “action required”.
Local MP Anna Turley wrote to the council describing how a “lack of regulation around prolonged stays is causing increasing frustration”.
She said: “Local residents and businesses have made clear that congestion, littering and restricted access are affecting the character and usability of the seafront area.”
The MP said the local authority needed to consider “practical solutions to balance tourism with long-term community wellbeing”.
Reacting to the council’s announcement, she said: “I’m glad the council has listened and acted.
“The new measures – banning motorhomes on the south side, and introducing a four-hour limit, along with extending double yellow lines on the narrow part of Marine Parade – are a compromise I hope will work for everyone.”
The council said any changes were subject to a traffic regulation order, which will have to be consulted on, and may not come into effect until the autumn at the earliest.
Coun Quartermain said: “We’ve worked hard to come up with a solution that reflects the needs of residents and visitors, ensuring Saltburn remains enjoyable for everyone.”
Writing on Facebook, council leader Alec Brown said: “I’d like to acknowledge the patience of residents on Marine Parade.
“Yes, we absolutely want the motorhome business in Redcar and Cleveland, but it cannot impact residents to the extent it has been doing.”