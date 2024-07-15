A housebuilder is appealing a decision to deny planning permission for 114 new homes on agricultural land between Redcar and Marske, it has emerged.

The plans by Taylor Wimpey, which earmarked a 12 acre site off Cat Flatt Lane, were thrown out by Redcar and Cleveland Council’s regulatory committee in December with an appeal being lodged last month.

Eighty eight written representations largely opposing the plans were received by the local planning authority, with a number of present and former councillors also objecting and a petition involving local residents being gathered.

Access via the existing new-build Silverdale Gardens estate directly to the north was deemed to be an issue, being described as potentially “horrendous”, along with an anticipated increase in traffic.

From left to right, Councillor Chris Jones, parish councillor Marilyn Marshall, Councillor Tristan Learoyd and parish councillor Richard Atwood pictured at the Cat Flatt site. Picture/credit: UGC.

Councillors Niall Hargreaves and Jack Symon, both representing Wheatlands ward, also spoke about a lack of play facilities for young families and the need to protect a “green wedge” and “strategic gap” between Redcar and Marske.

Taylor Wimpey had promised an “exciting” new development with a range of two, three and four bedroomed homes, 15% of which would be in the affordable category, while a representative told the meeting in December that £340,000 was to be made available via a section 106 agreement with the council to go towards secondary school provision.

In a separate call, former regulatory committee chairman, Councillor Tristan Learoyd said housing schemes needed to be sustainable and incorporate facilities to cater for the local population, and the go-ahead for the Cat Flatt site would be an “overdevelopment”.

Coun Learoyd, who represents Marske’s St Germain’s ward, said planned developments in the area, including the anticipated 812 new homes due to be built by Taylor Wimpey and Miller Homes south of Marske, could eventually mean 3,000 plus new residents in TS11.

An aerial view of the application site which is highlighted with Silverdale Gardens immediately to the northwest. Picture/credit: RCBC.

He said: “This is a huge population increase locally, in an area devoid of school places with only one [GP] surgery.”

Coun Learoyd said residents needed a “better deal” and while payments by housebuilders could serve the short-term financial needs of the council, the serious issues facing Marske and the south of Redcar were being “kicked down the line”.

Similar sentiments have also been expressed by Councillor Chris Jones, who represents Redcar’s West Dyke ward.

Together the pair, along with parish councillors Marilyn Marshall and Richard Atwood, hope to win the support of newly elected Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland MP Luke Myer and Redcar MP Anna Turley, both of who have been contacted by the Local Democracy Reporting Service for comment.

Coun Jones said local wards were having to cope with “increased demands on crumbling roads” and there was a “desperate need” for better public and leisure facilities.

He said: “We are encouraging both MPs to work with us to at least make developments sustainable by petitioning the planning inspector, developers, and council, to build much needed facilities here in this area, not just houses.”

A spokeswoman for Taylor Wimpey was not able to comment on the appeal over the proposed Cat Flatt development, but said the plans would “provide over £500,000 of contributions toward benefits for the local community, including education, local healthcare and public rights of way improvements”.

It was also pointed out that the Cat Flatt site was allocated in the council’s Local Plan for housing, which was adopted in 2018.