People will be consulted on the potential use of a student halls of residence as housing for people seeking asylum.

Leeds City Council said the Home Office proposed a change in occupancy of Mary Morris House, on Shire Oak Road in Headingley.

Labour’s deputy council leader Jonathan Pryor said it was part of plans to reduce an over-reliance on hotels for people seeking to settle in the UK.

No decision had been made on the proposal and the site was still occupied by students.

Speaking at a full council meeting, Coun Pryor said: “The local residents’ group has recently been informed of this and we will ensure the Home Office undertake full dialogue with residents, if and when things progress.”

The council’s online planning portal shows an application for use of the building as a hostel was lodged on August 14. No further information has been uploaded to the site.

Conservative councillor Andrew Carter claimed it was for 250 bed spaces, plus flats.

The Calverley and Farsley member said: “Any individual going on to the council’s planning portal would be totally unaware of what it was all about.”

Coun Pryor, who represents Headingley and Hyde Park, said the application was at an early stage.

He said: “There are still students living there so this isn’t potentially something that’s happening imminently.

“But what I would say is we’re in this position because we are dealing with the over-use of hotels. Something which was a Conservative Party policy.”

A council spokesperson said the building was privately owned and a decision on the planning application was expected in October.

They said: “Leeds is a welcoming city which has been built on the values of tolerance, unity and respect for one another and we remain committed to upholding those values.

“We hope the announcement of these details today will reassure local residents that we will be engaging fully with them with regard to the Home Office’s proposals for Mary Morris House.”