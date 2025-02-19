Almost a hundred new homes could be built on a vacant and overgrown piece of land only a five-minute walk from the Meadowhall shopping centre in Sheffield.

Sheffield City Council’s planning department will have until May 13 to make a call on the plans that would see the creation of a new estate with 88 homes on Tyler Street.

The applicant said the plan is to build four blocks for the 88 flats, with the two outer blocks at four storeys and the two central blocks at five storeys high.

If planning permission was granted, a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments would be made available with 16 one-bed flats and 72 two-bedroom flats, providing 160 beds in total.

It is also reported that the ground floor of each block would include car parking, bicycle storage, plant, and bin stores, as well as additional open parking within and to the rear of the site.

The plans include 90 car parking spaces – with four disabled spaces proposed and within the bicycle stores, 80 cycle spaces would be provided.