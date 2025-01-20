Methodist chapel in seaside village to be converted into two homes

Councillors have given permission for work on a former Methodist chapel, converting it into two two-bedroomed houses.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application for the property in Chapel Street, Skinningrove, went before a meeting of Redcar and Cleveland Council’s regulatory committee, having been recommended for approval.

The chapel consists of a larger and smaller hall and a side extension consisting of a single storey toilet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans described how it was only the smaller hall that was subject to the application and it would be separated from the larger one with the former having a new suspended floor inserted to create a first floor element.

The former Methodist chapel in Skinningrove. Picture/credit: RCBC. Free for use for all LDRS partners.

The side extension is to be demolished. The layout to both houses would be the same with each mirroring the other.

A new roof extension had been planned, adding a third bedroom to each new home, but this was omitted from an amended scheme.

There had been objections to the plans with 14 representations being received by the council. Comments from neighbours included a concern about parking and potential loss of privacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loftus Town Council, meanwhile, commented that the plans would alter the character of the building, which is in a conservation area.

The council’s conservation advisor also originally objected, stating: “The main pair of front doors are clearly historic and have raised fenced panels, with some historic ironmongery showing.

“It is not anticipated that they can be replaced with composite doors without resulting in aesthetic detriment and if they cannot be preserved should be replaced on a like-for-like basis.

“The current windows have fine fenestration details with narrow glazing bars, which are unlikely to be adequately replicated with UPVC windows.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However an agent later confirmed that the current historic doors and windows would be retained, which led the advisor to remove their objection.

The council’s highways engineers also concluded that there would be no material impact in the demand for car parking, nor in terms of traffic generation.