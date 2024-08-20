A council facing an appeal hearing over failing to determine a proposal for a controversial housing estate has postponed making a decision over the scheme after planning officers said they were reconsidering whether the scheme meets its policies.

A meeting of North Yorkshire Council’s Selby and Ainsty Constituency Committee heard the final decision over Hallam Land Management’s plan to build 200 homes off Mill Lane, Carlton, had been taken out of the local authority’s hands.

The firm has appealed to the Planning Inspectorate claiming that the council, which is facing pressure from the Government to ensure more houses are built, had taken too long considering the scheme, which it received in July last year.

Nevertheless, councillors have been charged with providing a resolution to guide the appeal process heard officers had recommended the scheme in its current state be rejected.

Farmland off Mill Lane, Carlton

The meeting heard while proposal was on a draft allocated site in the emerging Local Plan for the former Selby district, considerations such as its impact on designated nature conservation sites and the proposed level of affordable housing provision.

After 13 months of handling the application officers concluded contributions from the developer towards education, healthcare and bin provision would be required to ensure appropriate mitigation of the impacts of the development, but the proposal did not provide such an agreement.

Ahead of the meeting Carlton Parish Council had raised a litany of concerns over the proposal, including the extra traffic it would generate around the High Street and Mill Lane junction, saying it “would be a massive safetyconcern” and see Townend Avenue and Broadacres become a rat run.

A parish council spokesman said: “As there is a primary school with youngchildren and OAP bungalows along Townend Avenue this presents a very significant risk to the safety of these people.”

The parish authority also highlighted how the village had recently seen two housing developments and the latest proposal represented a further significant increase.

The spokesman said: “Carlton is currently a village, the two new estates make it a bigger village but it still has the core characteristics of being a village. Having this additional extensive development will change the character of thevillage.”

However, in an unusual move, planning officers told the meeting there had been “discussions internally with policy colleagues” since planning officers published the recommendation, and officers asked councillors to defer examining the application “to allow these discussions to continue”.

Officers added the ongoing discussions could impact on their recommendation.

Councillors attending the meeting did not ask why the concerns had arisen after the report’s publication, why officers were considering changing their recommendation or how long it would take to conclude the discussions with their colleagues.