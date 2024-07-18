Moor Allerton Hall Primary School: Council-run nursery in Leeds could permanently close
Leeds City Council said the nursery at Moor Allerton Hall Primary School in Roundhay was no longer financially sustainable.
It is set to close temporarily in September in a move which could be made permanent from January next year.
A report to the council’s executive board said the nursery would be facing a deficit of £78,000 if it remained opened after this summer.
It said: “There has been a decline in families taking up places at Moor Allerton Hall Primary School’s nursery.
“The staffing costs, alongside lower numbers in nursery, are negatively impacting on the school’s budget and this is financially unsustainable.”
Proposals to be discussed by the executive board include changing the age range of the Lidgett Lane school from three to 11 years to four-11 years.
The school, which currently has nursery provision during school hours in term times, was also looking for a private provider to offer a more flexible childcare service.
The private provider would take over the running of a before and after school club.
The report said: “The school was concerned about there being a gap in provision for families, and wanted to work with a provider that would offer some funded hours alongside the more extended offer which some families want.”
The report said there were 64 responses to a public consultation on the nursery proposals, of which 52 opposed the plans.
But the report said the nursery closure would save cash at a time when redundancies were being made at the school.
It said: “The change to the age range and closure of the local authority-maintained nursery at the school would have a positive impact on the school budget as it would no longer be necessary to divert resources to support the provision.”
Councillors will discuss the proposals at an executive board meeting on Wednesday (July 24).
