More than 200 homes could be built on agricultural land in Yorkshire village

Plans have been registered by a local council that could see more than 200 new homes built on land currently used for agricultural purposes.

Middlesbrough Council must decide if it gives the go-ahead to 205 dwellings, along with public open space and associated infrastructure at Nunthorpe Grange.

The application explains that the land in question is currently used for agricultural purposes. New roads would need to be built as part of the plans, along with 635 new car parking spaces.

The proposed market housing would see 26 three bedroom properties and 179 four (or more) bedroom homes.

Nunthorpe Grange: Some of these fields could host 205 new dwellings (A1043 running along the bottom). Credit: Google Earth

Documents explain that site is situated on the south-eastern edge of Nunthorpe and is “strategically positioned” between key settlements, with Guisborough and Stokesley each located around 5km away, with the former to the east and the latter to the south.

The A1043 is deemed a “prominent” transport corridor, running along the east of the site (visible at the bottom of the image).

The application site measures 15.8 hectares of green field land, which surrounds the Nunthorpe and Marton playing fields on three sides. The application site is part of a wider allocation of 26.5 hectares of green field land, relating to the statutory development plan, which includes a section of the playing fields.

The planning statement asserts that Nunthorpe benefits from a range of community facilities, highlighting the pubs, sports provision and places of worship, all of which contributes to a “socially cohesive neighbourhood”.

The existing local infrastructure is said to enhance the potential for the integration of the proposed development. “The site is within walking distance of the existing local residential areas, Nunthorpe’s local centre and its railway station,” plans explain.

The planning agent believes that the proposed development will deliver benefits including the delivery of a long-term housing allocation that will meet short-term housing need “through timely build-out rates”, adding that the project will make a “significant” contribution to meeting Middlesbrough’s housing needs.

Concluding remarks add that there will be approximately 3.79 hectares of “publicly accessible open space” and that there will be “very little harm” towards the surrounding area, with impacts being outweighed by the “substantial planning benefits”.

As part of their “commitment to environmental sustainability”, applicant Story Homes have said: “The development will deliver measures to improve biodiversity, ensuring that the natural surroundings are protected and enhanced for future generations.

"High-quality landscaping and green spaces will ensure the development integrates harmoniously into its surroundings without disrupting the local environment.”

Story Homes have also said that there will be a new access point to the south of the site, in order to help traffic flow. Additionally, enhanced pedestrian and cycle connectivity will be prioritised, which is set to include new footpaths and cycle lanes, linking up as part of the wider network.