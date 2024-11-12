More than 650 people object plans to introduce parking charges at Leeds' beauty spots

Hundreds of people have objected to the introduction of parking charges at five city beauty spots.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds City Council received 671 formal objections to the new fees at Golden Acre, Middleton and Roundhay parks, along with Temple Newsam and Otley Chevin. A council report said the authority would over-rule the objectors and impose charges, which will help plug a multi-million pound budget gap.

It said: “Without a sustainable funding stream, the city’s parks and green spaces will deteriorate and create health and safety risks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People were invited to respond when the council published an Off-Street Parking Order, which authorises the new charges. Some objectors said a cashless payment system at the parks would unfairly affect people without mobile phones.

A couple take in the vista at Surprise View on Otley Chevin, one of five locations earmarked by Leeds City Council to introduce car parking charges in parks across the city region, photographed for The Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson.

The report said season tickets could be bought with cash at some libraries and community hubs.

It said: “As well as payment using a mobile phone app there will also be the option to pay using a contactless bank card via the parking machines.”

Concerns were raised over the impact on people’s health if they could not afford to visit the parks. The report said the charges would encourage healthier ways of travelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: “The reduction in car use that could result as an outcome of this proposal would also contribute to cleaner, healthier air in the city. ”

The new charges are £1 for up to two hours, £2.50 for half a day and £4 for a full day. Parking will be free for blue badge holders. Some objectors raised fears that motorists would park on streets near the parks to avoid paying. The report said the council’s highways team had carried out surveys of on-street parking.

It said: “These assessments will be repeated three months after the introduction of charges to identify any impact.”