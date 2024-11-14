More than 70 new homes to be built on two holes of Yorkshire golf course

Two holes of a Yorkshire golf club will be given over to allow 75 new homes to be built.

Calderdale planning councillors approved Barratt Homes’ plan to build the houses on part of West End Golf Club’s land at Paddock Lane, Halifax.

Money from the land sale will be used by the club to improve the clubhouse and the course within its existing boundaries, they heard.

A mix of terraced, semi-detached and detached houses are planned and Calderdale Council’s Planning Committee heard it had been both scaled down from previous proposals for 88 homes, all of three or four bedrooms, and also included a wider mix of types of houses.

The homes will be built on land currently occupied by two holes at West End Golf Club, Paddock Lane, Halifax, if planning permission is granted. Picture: Google

Now fifteen two-bedroom homes will be classed as “affordable”, whereas 27 three-bedroom homes and 29 four-bedroom houses complete the estate.

Eleven objections had been received by the council over the proposals, including concerns about road safety, including suitability of a proposed access point, parking, loss of wildlife, impact on infrastructure including water supply and loss of privacy.

But councillors agreed to be mindful to permit the plans, subject to a number of planning conditions and legal agreements, the latter including securing £148,000 for improving public space in the locality as well as securing 20 per cent of the homes being “affordable”.

Councillors heard on its not-for-profit basis money raised from land sale must reinvested in the club and community by it.

Coun Steven Leigh asked how the two lost holes would be compensated for and if the course was re-worked to stay as an 18-hole club, what impact there might be on residents.

The club would work with a golf architect to ensure this did not happen, he was told.