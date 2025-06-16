MPs call for water reforms over 'failing' companies

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cross-party Environment, Food and Rural Affairs committee has said that the industry is “failing”, but that water companies are “deaf to the crisis” that it is facing.

In a report out today the MPs argue that the Government “should feel able to use its temporary nationalisation powers” when needed.

They say water firms “increasingly look like financial institutions rather than businesses servicing monopolised critical infrastructure”.

Liberal Democrat MP Alistair Carmichael at the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London.

The system should “ensure that more money gained from investors and through customer bills is directed towards investment in water infrastructure and service delivery” and less towards debt repayment or financial rewards for executives.

The MPs note that bonuses totalling millions of pounds have been repeatedly paid to senior executives over many years, despite poor performance, which they say “seriously diminishes trust”.

This month it was revealed that Yorkshire Water’s two most senior executives have been banned from taking bonuses by the Government.

Government figures show over the last decade YW’s chief executive and chief financial officer have taken almost £13m in bonuses, more even than those at under-fire Thames Water.

This is despite the company being one of the worst offenders when it comes to sewage overflows, and the Environment Agency giving Yorkshire Water a “red” rating due to rising pollution incidents.

The Government said the bonus ban - which came as Labour’s Water (Special Measures) Act became law - was made after a £40m Ofwat fine in March for environmental and consumer failures, and a category one pollution incident in Kirklees in December 2024. As part of their investigation, the MPs found that “public disquiet has increasingly turned to outrage” at the way water companies and their bosses are benefiting from the sector.

“Over hearings with 10 of the largest water companies and Ofwat, we regularly encountered a culture that is deaf to the crisis the sector is facing,” they said.

Committee chairman and Lib Dem MP Alistair Carmichael said the sector has a “serious culture problem”.

He said: “Water companies’ complex and sometimes impenetrable financial structures, with their myriad subsidiaries, holding companies and parent organisations, seem to suggest that their purpose is less to provide a good service to their customers and more to allow them to juggle their finances and their increasingly unsustainable levels of debt.

“Meanwhile, an ineffective regulatory system has failed to protect customers, the environment and the financial stability of the sector. It has failed to ensure that companies invest in essential infrastructure and it has not encouraged long-term thinking.

“This has got to stop now.”

A Defra spokesperson said: “Our rivers, lakes and seas are polluted, and our water system is broken.

“As part of the plan for change, new legislation has banned unfair multimillion-pound bonuses for bosses at six water companies and launched a record 81 criminal investigations.

“This Government has also secured the largest investment into the water sector in history, with £104 billion in private sector investment to clean up rivers, lakes and seas and cut sewage by nearly half by 2030.”

On June 7 YW said that Ms Shaw had already chosen not to take a bonus this year due to the company’s performance.