When Coun Shabir Pandor announced his immediate resignation as Leader of the Council on Wednesday night (July 26), Deputy Leader, Coun Scott, automatically took his place and will hold this position until September 13 when a permanent leader will be appointed.

Coun Scott has been a Labour councillor for Dewsbury East since 2008. She is also the Portfolio Holder for Housing and Democracy.

Coun Scott said: “People and the residents of Kirklees are at the forefront of what we do. We want to send a signal out that we want to support them.”

Councillor Cathy Scott, Acting Leader of Kirklees Council. Credit: Kirklees Council.

However, the councillor also wants the public to understand that the council is “not in the position we were years ago” and that the local authority is facing a “massive deficit.”

She continued: “I need to reassure you that it’s about protecting what we have got if we can.”

Coun Scott explained that the council needs to change its focus when it comes to communities. She spoke of the importance of “enabling” communities and helping them to support themselves, instead of the council doing things ‘to’ them.

It is understood that Coun Scott’s priorities will be formally announced at a later date.

On Coun Pandor’s decision to resign from the council, Coun Scott gave her good wishes but explained that “it’s recognising it’s time for change” at Kirklees Council.