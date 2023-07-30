All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial

New acting leader of Kirklees Council speaks out after Councillor Shabir Pandor’s resignation and says ‘it’s time for change’

“It’s time for change” at Kirklees Council, according to Acting Leader, Coun Cathy Scott.
By Abigail Marlow
Published 30th Jul 2023, 12:06 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2023, 12:06 BST

When Coun Shabir Pandor announced his immediate resignation as Leader of the Council on Wednesday night (July 26), Deputy Leader, Coun Scott, automatically took his place and will hold this position until September 13 when a permanent leader will be appointed.

Coun Scott has been a Labour councillor for Dewsbury East since 2008. She is also the Portfolio Holder for Housing and Democracy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coun Scott said: “People and the residents of Kirklees are at the forefront of what we do. We want to send a signal out that we want to support them.”

Most Popular
Councillor Cathy Scott, Acting Leader of Kirklees Council. Credit: Kirklees Council.Councillor Cathy Scott, Acting Leader of Kirklees Council. Credit: Kirklees Council.
Councillor Cathy Scott, Acting Leader of Kirklees Council. Credit: Kirklees Council.

However, the councillor also wants the public to understand that the council is “not in the position we were years ago” and that the local authority is facing a “massive deficit.”

She continued: “I need to reassure you that it’s about protecting what we have got if we can.”

Coun Scott explained that the council needs to change its focus when it comes to communities. She spoke of the importance of “enabling” communities and helping them to support themselves, instead of the council doing things ‘to’ them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is understood that Coun Scott’s priorities will be formally announced at a later date.

On Coun Pandor’s decision to resign from the council, Coun Scott gave her good wishes but explained that “it’s recognising it’s time for change” at Kirklees Council.

She said: “To be fair, Coun Pandor has done a good job. He’s left a legacy. He’s moved on and has got other things he’s interested in now and I wish him well.”

Related topics:Kirklees CouncilShabir PandorCouncilPeopleKirklees