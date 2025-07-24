New pub to open until 2am - despite concerns noise could disrupt Channel 4 News programmes
Brewery Wharf Tavern hopes to be granted a premises licence for its city centre bar at a site also occupied by Channel 4 News.
Broadcasts are delivered from the first floor of a riverside building at Brewery Place, above the new pub.
If granted, the licence would allow the pub to serve until 2am, Monday to Saturday, and midnight on Sundays.
A letter from ITN, which runs Channel 4 News, said daily broadcasts were made at noon and 7pm.
It said: “These broadcasts are live and as such are vulnerable to noise and other disruption.”
Concerns were raised over noise from an outside area with space for around 100 people.
It said: “In addition, however, we are concerned that even moderate ambient noise – staff chatter, footsteps, laughter, and bar service activity – will be directly audible within the studio.”
ITN said it was happy to work with the applicant to address the noise concerns.
A licensing sub-committee will consider the application at a hearing on Tuesday (July 29).
A report to the meeting said conditions had been agreed with the council and West Yorkshire Police.
They included measures to prevent noise spreading through the building, no loudspeakers in use outside after 11pm and customers being asked to keep quiet.
The report said: “Noise from a licensable activity at the premises will not be audible at the nearest noise sensitive premises after 11pm.”
Councillors will have the option of granting or refusing the licence, or allowing it with additional conditions.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.