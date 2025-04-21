A new development has taken place in the transformation of a Middlesbrough cinema.

Plans have been submitted to install illuminated ‘Odeon Luxe’ signs at the former Cineworld building at Middlesbrough Leisure Park, along with an ‘Imax’ sign directly above the entrance to the building.

Advertisement consent is being sought for a 10 year period, ranging from June 1, 2025 to May 31, 2035. The largest fascia sign will measure 4.5m by 5.67m.

Middlesbrough Council planning officers must decide on whether to grant permission which would see three ‘Odeon Luxe’ signs fitted on the front and sides of the building, in place of the existing ‘Cineworld’ signs. An additional ‘Imax’ sign will be installed above the entrance doors of the building, if plans are approved.

The front of the cinema, with Odeon hoarding around the entrance and a blank space in place of 'Cineworld' signage. Credit: Odeon

An image shared by Odeon with the Local Democracy Reporting Service shows that the ‘Cineworld’ signage at the front of the property has now been removed as plans submitted to the council show four ‘Cineworld’ signs are set for the chop, along with decoration above the building’s entrance, the latter will be replaced with ‘Imax’ branding.

The former Cineworld closed its doors in January 2025 and then in March this year, it was confirmed that work had begun on transforming the site into an Odeon Luxe.

A spokesperson for Odeon declined to comment on the development and could not offer an opening date. Previously, a spokesperson said: “ODEON, the UK’s largest cinema chain, is very excited to be bringing its best-in-class cinematic experience to the local community.”

In December last year it was confirmed that financially struggling Cineworld had chosen the Middlesbrough branch as one of the cinemas to be axed as part of a restructuring plan. For Odeon this will be a return to Middlesbrough after more than 20 years.