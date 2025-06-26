A new park is set to open later this year at Waverley, the growing development built on the former Orgreave Colliery site.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-acre green space, named Highwall Park in a nod to the area’s mining heritage, will run through the heart of the development.

It will connect Olive Lane, Waverley’s high street, to the Waverley Lakes, providing residents with access to landscaped walkways, wildlife-friendly ponds, cycling routes, play areas and open spaces for sport and leisure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harworth, the master developer behind Waverley, has appointed Rotherham-based Sky High Trees & Grounds Maintenance Services to carry out the landscaping. The first phase of the park is expected to open later in 2025.

How Highwall Park in Waverley could look

Peter Massie, Harworth’s national director of development, said the park had always been central to the company’s vision for Waverley. “We’ve worked hard over the past year to prepare this complex brownfield site for transformation. It’s exciting to be at the stage where we can bring this new green space to life.”

Local firm Sky High said it was proud to be involved in creating what it called “a brilliant new space for the community.”

The park is being developed in three phases, shaped by feedback gathered during a community consultation held last year. Harworth also worked with Sheffield Hallam University and design consultants PWP to develop the plans.