A grocery store is facing opposition to plans to sell alcohol on the route of a notorious pub crawl.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forty-four people living nearby, councillors and an MP have objected to a licence application for the premises at 80 Otley Road.

The shop is near the start of the Otley Run, which has drawn complaints of violence and “yobbish behaviour” from crowds of drinkers in fancy dress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Otley Road Convenience Store applied to sell alcohol from 8am-8pm, Monday to Friday, 9am-8pm on Saturdays and 9am-5pm on Sundays.

Otley Road Convenience Store

A Leeds City Council report said weekend alcohol sales could be restricted to end at midday if a licence is granted.

Alex Sobel, MP for Leeds Central and Headingley, said granting the licence could worsen street drinking and littering.

His objection letter said: “Individuals on the Otley Run may stop at the shop to purchase alcohol and consume it in the street, compounding existing issues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green party Headingley councillor Tim Goodall also objected, along with Weetwood Labour councillors Emma Flint, Julie Heselwood and Izaak Wilson.

Coun Goodall said people already felt unsafe from Otley runners at weekends.

He said: “I’m regularly contacted by residents who have been threatened, verbally abused and physically attacked by people participating in the Otley Run.”

The Weetwood councillors said the number of people arriving for the Otley run on Saturdays was on the increase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “This is causing issues of anti-social behaviour, on street drinking and urinating through the daytime and evening in Weetwood and Headingley.”

Public objectors described how pavements on Otley Road were crowded at weekends and people felt unsafe to go into the centre of Headingley.

One said: “Coachloads of drinkers are bussed into the neighbourhood at weekends and holidays, often already drunk and determined to consume alcohol at every pub on the three-mile walk into the city centre.”

Another said: “There is no respect shown to local people who are often assaulted, both physically and verbally, by loutish gangs of young people, many of whom are also high on illegal drugs and are prepared to use the area as a public toilet and dumping ground.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Objections have also been raised by the council’s environmental health team and West Yorkshire Police.

A licensing sub-committee will consider the application at a hearing Tuesday, January 21.

The applicant, Khabat Ahmad, submitted a document listing measures to prevent anti-social behaviour and under-age alcohol sales.