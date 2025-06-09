‘Over my dead body’: Local fury at plans for sheltered accommodation

Residents, councillors and businesspeople have voiced concerns and outrage as a former Linthorpe care home is being transformed into sheltered accommodation.

New Walk CIC, who operate social housing across the North East of England as well as “schemes” in Teesside, whereby the company houses homeless and vulnerable adults, are taking forward plans for accommodation in Burlam Road. The community interest company has said that each resident will have a support worker when the new site is up and running.

The dissatisfaction is around two main issues. Firstly, locals describe the lack of consultation as a problem. Secondly, the specific location of the accommodation is unpopular, both because of the impact it will have on existing residents and because of the possible problems for new arrivals. Approximately 40 residents gathered outside the former care home in protest on Monday June 2, with many speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Many members of the community in Linthorpe have been up in arms about the plans, with concerns raised about needles in the street and a general lack of safety. There are also fears about house prices as well as those who believe that the location is a risk for the vulnerable people who will eventually move in, in part due to the drug problems in Linthorpe cemetery, directly opposite the former care home, which closed its doors in early 2024.

The fenced off former Apple Mews care home. Credit: Daniel Hodgson

New Walk CIC operate its Middlesbrough Scheme on Park Road North, a road which has previously been reported on for “blatant drug-dealing and defecating near homes”. In October 2024, police were called to New Walk’s Park Road North hostel following a sudden death.

Linthorpe ward Councillor and Deputy Mayor Philippa Storey said: “I’m incredibly unhappy and incredibly disappointed with the lack of consultation with myself, with residents. Councillors and residents should not have to find out about something like this by speaking to workers on site.”

One resident who lives just a few doors down from the former care home, 57 year old Thelma Clark, said she had found out about the work back in February. She explained that she was told by workers on site that it was going to be “some sort of hostel for blokes”. Her response was “over my goddamn dead body”. Ms Clark is concerned about the impact the site will have on house prices in the area and described the lack of consultation as “outrageous”. She said if New Walk CIC were in it for the greater good, “they would have worked with us.”

Ms Clark went on to say: “I don’t see how we are this close to the wire. I don’t see how we are going to stop them, but I’ll tell you what, there will be uproar.” Ms Clark spoke of the roof of the old care home being jet washed at 10pm on a Friday night and said that having been inside the property, she believes that it is going to be a “holding pen”.

Having lived in Burlam Road for the best part of 30 years, Ms Clark works in adult education as a teacher/IQA for an independent training provider, working with unemployed people, helping them get back into work. She explained that she has also worked in welfare, with people who have barriers to work, clarifying that residents are not averse to seeing people getting help, and that people “absolutely” need support.

Colthome, who own Garden City Suites – formerly Acklam Garden City social club, located next door to the former Apple Mews care home aren’t happy either. Speaking on behalf of Director Ian Harriman, Noor Rashid explained that £1.5m had been spent when conversion work was carried out to build the new flats, with a focus on keeping residents happy. There are now concerns about the security of their flats and they think that the neighbouring hostel/sheltered accommodation will be “the complete opposite” of their flats.

Meanwhile, Acklam Children’s Day Nursery is located at the west end of Burlam Road. 33 year old Director James said: “I just don’t think it’s an appropriate area for that sort of thing, given the proximity to the children’s day nursery really”, adding: “I think there’s better areas something like that would fit within.”

Linthorpe’s other ward Labour Councillor Naweed Hussain said: “The issue is that councillors and local residents are not consulted beforehand, yet planning permission is still granted or doesn’t need planning. The process needs to change. Many of these businesses and CICs seem primarily focused on profiting from government contracts, with little regard for the quality of service they provide or the impact on the surrounding community.”

Coun Storey last month launched a petition, available on Middlesbrough Council’s website, seeking a review into adult homeless accommodation. The petition aims to “ensure that current providers are meeting the care needs of our homeless population in a way that is safe for all our residents, and that they are actively engaging with community safety.” Backed by 454 people as of June 6, the petition is open to signatures until June 12.

Resident worries spanned across generations from nine year old Sadie who was concerned about safety, all the way up to 83 year old Michael McDonald, who was worried about insurance costs for buildings and cars if the site was to open.

Eric Holland, 58, was worried about an increase in burglaries if the project went ahead. Jane Jorgensen, 62, who has lived on the street for 17 years, wanted to see an impact statement and wanted to know why residents weren’t consulted, explaining that she runs a business herself and when she wanted to change the use of her building, she said she needed to inform the residents and other businesses, adding: “We should know what’s on our doorstep”.

Other residents explained how they are already nervous of going into Linthorpe Cemetery, directly opposite the former Apple Mews care home and how it’s already possible to see needles lying around. Neighbours who live at the back of the former care home raised concerns for their fruit trees and were worried about people nabbing fruit over the fence.

A 42 year old resident, who wished to remain unnamed, shared her concerns not only for the community but also for the “vulnerable” people who were due to be housed at the site, saying that they are going to be opposite a place that is associated with drug usage and drug dealing. She said it wasn’t right for people who had been subjected to so much “trauma” to be housed in such a location and was worried about lack of support for them. Cheryl Percival, 47, highlighted similar concerns.

Mayor Chris Cooke made it clear that his preference was for the site not to open and that if it did, he did not “want another Park Road North”. He added that “dispersed housing models” were the council’s preference. He confirmed that as a former care home, there was already a level of planning permission in place and as such a further planning application was not required, which he found “difficult”.

The mayor added: “Regardless of the legalities around the planning requirements, it’s up to the companies to make sure that they engage with the residents nearby and make sure that they do consultation openly.” He said the council had been “sort of been left in the lurch as well, which is really disappointing.”

The mayor said: “The council were engaged [with New Walk] quite early on, and we’d identified a hostel that had already been, sort of, up and running in the town centre, and what we’d said is that we have a plan around relocating some of our homelessness services so that it would be a good offer with the council fully on board, fully embedded… that was sort of left and then we heard nothing more and the next thing we’d heard was that they’d bought this [property on Burlam Road].”

Mayor Cooke said if the facility was to open then “we do our best as a council to make sure that we put as much support in as we can, but ideally we don’t want to be subsidising other businesses to make up for their own failings should they not be able to run a site properly.” Meanwhile, Andy McDonald, Labour MP for Middlesbrough & Thornaby East, said that there are “legitimate concerns” about the development and added that he would be liaising with New Walk CIC and the council.

Concerns from the community were put to New Walk CIC, such as whether an impact assessment had been carried out for the site on Burlam Road. New Walk were also asked if the former care home would be housing 22 residents, a figure cited by numerous angry residents.

In response, a New Walk CIC spokesperson said: “We have been working on this project since April 2023. There has been extensive consultation with Middlesbrough Council throughout the whole process; it was a joint bid to secure funding for a supported housing scheme from the Ministry of Housing.

“There was a change in location in around June 2024 due to the previous site falling through. All necessary site assessments were conducted, and consultations were held with multiple departments at Middlesbrough Council prior to relocating to this project.

“Support for the new location was secured from the local authority before proceeding. This initiative features newly renovated, high-quality flats, representing a significant investment, and will offer 24-hour staffing. This is independent from our other schemes and each resident will have a support worker – the service will provide support to vulnerable individuals from Middlesbrough who are currently experiencing distressing, isolated, and unsupported circumstances within the town.

“Whilst we are deeply saddened by the recent objections raised on social media, we welcome any constructive observations or dialogue from residents, businesses and elected members if they wish to contact us directly.”