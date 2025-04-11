The Lord Mayor of Sheffield will unveil a statue in Weston Park of the world-famous artist Pablo Picasso, who visited the city in 1950.

The statue will be unveiled at noon on Saturday (April 12) by Coun Jayne Dunn to mark the 75th anniversary of Picasso’s visit to speak at the World Peace Congress, held in Sheffield in November 1950.

It marks Sheffield’s historic link with Picasso as well as the Basque children of the Spanish Civil War, the people of Sheffield who helped them and the International Brigades who fought in the war, including Sheffield and South Yorkshire volunteers.

The International Brigades fought against Spain’s fascist leader Franco, who led a coup to overthrow the left-wing Popular Front government, resulting in the war. At least 40 men from South Yorkshire volunteered to fight, seven of whom were from Sheffield.

Artist Anthony Padgett with his sculpture of The Boy with Dove, depicting Pablo Picasso as a boy holding a peace dove, which is going on display in Weston Park, Sheffield.

The event has been organised by The International Brigade Memorial Trust, The Basque Children’s Association UK ’37, Sheffield Trade Union Council and artist Anthony Padgett.

Another copy of Anthony Padgett’s statue is on display in Picasso’s birthplace of Malaga. The artist is depicted as a child, holding a peace dove in his hands.

There will be a welcoming address on Saturday by Sam Morecroft, president of Sheffield TUC.

A trades council past president, the late Bill Ronksley, was among the welcoming party who met Picasso at Sheffield Midland rail station. Bill recalled in later years that they gave Picasso a bouquet of flowers on his arrival but embarassingly had to ask for them back as money was short post-war and there were other VIPs to greet.

Picasso spoke at Sheffield City Hall but the conference was cut short after a day because the government refused entry to most speakers and delegates due to growing Cold War tensions. The event was moved to Warsaw in Poland.

While he was in Sheffield, Picasso got his hair cut and ate at Butler’s cafe. He did three drawings of peace doves and gave them to people.

One is on display at Weston Park Museum, which has an exhibition called 1937, 1950, 2025: Sheffield and Picasso during the Spanish Civil War, timed to coincide with the statue unveiling.

Running to June 9, it also tells the story of 25 child evacuees from the Basque country in Spain who came to stay at Froggatt Guest House, near Sheffield, where they received English lessons from students from Firth Park School.