Plans to turn a vacant town centre office building into a tearoom and hotel have been refused.

Proposals to convert a vacant former bank building on Park Road, opposite Bingley Rail Station, into a new hospitality venue had been submitted by Jas Bhatt in September.

They would have seen the ground floor of the prominent property become a tearoom with space for 40 diners, with the upper floors converted into a 12 bed “aparthotel.”

But planning officers have refused the application, saying the plans in their current form would introduce unacceptable changes to a building in the town’s Conservation Area.

The application said the scheme would create 26 jobs, adding: “The building is located opposite a railway station, taxi rank, and bus stop, providing very good public transport options for staff, customers and guests.

“The proposed use of Hotel and Tearooms in in line with council planning policy in town centre locations, creating employment opportunities and contributing to tourism in the area.”

Bradford Council had received letters both in support to the plans, and opposing them. Objectors said the area was congested, and there was no space for visitors to park. Another said there was no need for a tearoom or hotel in the town.

Supporters said it would attract more people to the town centre, and be a good use of an empty building.

Planners agreed the building was in a good location for a hotel and tearoom, but raised concerns about alterations to the property.

These included the proposed introduction of UPVC windows, which the developer said would be better at keeping the rooms well insulated from town centre noise.

The introduction of new extraction equipment was also questioned.

Refusing the plans, officers said: “The introduction of these commercial features would detract from the appearance of the host building and are not considered to be acceptable given the presence and prominence of the elevation they would be introduced to.

“Given that there are notable exposed views of the host building from the public realm and its existing contribution to the conservation area, the proposed windows would have detrimental impact on the setting and the key unlisted building.