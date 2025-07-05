Plan to turn listed Yorkshire building into accommodation with bedrooms as small as nine sqm
Two separate planning applications have been submitted for neighbouring buildings – 4 Duke Street and 1 Manor Row.
The applications, by Cube Lettings, are to convert ground floor office space in the former wool warehouses into HMOs.
The ground floor spaces were officers for Whitaker Firth before the solicitors relocated to the Titan Business Centre.
The buildings were listed by Historic England in 1982, with the heritage body saying they were: “An important and architecturally impressive group of late Victorian wool warehouses and offices.”
The offices are in a key location opposite Bradford Forster Square rail station and near the new £30m Darley Street Market.
The Duke Street space would become a five-bedroom HMO, while the Manor Row space would be a seven-bedroom HMO.
One bedroom on the lower ground floor of the Manor Row plans would measure just nine square metres and would be next to the living space and kitchen that will be shared by the other residents of the HMO.
The application says: “The proposal will bring back in use an empty key location property.”
A decision on the applications, and linked Listed Building Consent applications, is expected in the coming weeks.
